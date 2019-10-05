Official visit vaults Huskers near the top of Nesbitt's list
Jordan Nesbitt already had high expectations for his first official visit to Nebraska last weekend. By the time the 2021 three-star Rivals150 wing left Lincoln, his experience was even better than ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news