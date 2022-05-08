Offense cools down as Nebraska drops series to Minnesota

The Nebraska baseball team (19-27) struggled to drive in baserunners as Minnesota (14-31) won Sunday's game 3-1 and took the series 2-1. This is the Huskers' fourth straight conference series loss.

On the mound to start for NU was Jackson Brockett, who brought his stuff early working three straight scoreless innings from the jump. The Gophers hit the ball just one time in those three innings and Brockett struck out five batters. The fourth inning is when Minnesota finally got onto the starter with a leadoff double that eventually came around to score.

The Big Red offense responded quickly with back-to-back doubles from Core Jackson and Gabe Swansen to tie the game at one run a-piece.

Brockett kept dealing for Nebraska and after five and a third innings, the freshman's day was done. The lefty allowed just four hits in that time and struck out seven Gopher batters. Dawson McCarville took over and got out of the sixth inning, but the Gophers broke the deadlock in the seventh inning. A home run to left field for Minnesota gave them the lead and Chandler Benson came to the mound.

Benson got out of the seventh, but similar to McCarville, he got into trouble in the eighth, allowing two baserunners on second and third with one out. CJ Hood made his way to the mound to try and get out of the jam, but an infield groundout scored another for the Gophers and Minnesota took a 3-1 lead.

The Husker offense recorded no more hits in the game, and fell in this series, making their hopes of playing in the Big Ten tournament that much further from their reach.