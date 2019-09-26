In what has been one of the worst kept secrets in the world, the Nebraska Athletic Department announced on Thursday they will have a press conference Friday at 1:30 pm to unveil plans for new facilities.

The press conference will be held at the East Stadium Plaza, near the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame and columns. Several “key University officials” will be in attendance.

It's assumed at this time we'll learn more about the plans for a new football facility that is expected to be built east of Memorial Stadium where the current Ed Weir track sits.

The timing of this announcement also makes sense, as NU will have over 10 official visitors in this weekend for the Ohio State game, along with ESPN's College GameDay broadcasting live from Lincoln on Saturday morning.

The last time Nebraska went through a major facilities upgrade for the football program was in 2004 when NU announced the $50 million North Stadium project.