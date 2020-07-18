HuskerOnline - NU whole staff recruiting effort leads to Marques Buford Jr.'s commitment





Marques Buford Jr. chose 3:16 PM today to announce on Twitter his college choice of Nebraska. It's a time that symbolizes and memorializes a date that carries much significance for the Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More defensive back recruit.

"March 16 is my best friend Michael's birthday, and he passed away when we were like seven or eight years old," Buford explained to HuskerOnline.com. "He died in a house fire. We basically grew up with each other in Illinois. His birth date is March 16 and mine is March 18.

"So, he was born two days before me, and we were with each other all the time. I've pretty much taken on the burden of carrying both of our legacies."

Buford had trimmed his list of 28 scholarship offers down to his finalists of Nebraska, Texas A&M and Washington State before settling on the Cornhuskers prior to last weekend after discussions with his family.

"I came to my decision before last weekend," Buford shared. "Actually, I would probably say around Thursday before last weekend. Me and my family sat down and discussed which place would offer the best opportunity, as far as if I don't even get to play this season. Because I'm still going to a prep school until 2021. I think I have spoken with every coach on their coaching staff, and it's not been wishy-washy and every other week. It's like daily conversations where I am talking to four or five coaches at a time.

"I feel that they did an amazing job in recruiting me and building a relationship with me. Honestly, we felt that the Nebraska coaching staff just really did a great job with, not only getting at me and having conversations with me on a daily basis, but they had communications frequently with my parents as well. I think that's what separated them from the other schools.

"Basically, just how much they involved my whole family, and not just me. That was a big thing for me because I know if they can build a great bond with my parents, then they will definitely have a great understanding of the household I come from and my morals and everything."

Though he played several positions in high school, all three of his finalists recruited Buford to play defensive back.

"I've talked with Coach (Travis) Fisher and with Coach (Erik) Chinander and they both said that I am an athlete," Buford said. "In high school, I played virtually every position on defense, besides defensive line obviously. They said wherever they see the best fit for me, or the situation in the game, is where I will play."