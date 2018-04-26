Nebraska, coming back from a midweek loss against Creighton, looks to regain some momentum before finishing off conference play.

The season that has gone the way nobody expected it. Injuries, pitching troubles and youth have made it a difficult season for the Husker faithful to swallow. Since March 25, NU is 4-12 and hasn’t won back-to-back games since March 10.

With that being said, this break comes at the right time as Nebraska will return to play Maryland, who is currently in 11th place in the Big Ten. NU will have a chance to get gain some confidence before heading into a must sweep series.

The Huskers will need to force themselves into eighth place or higher in the final Big Ten standings to make the conference tournament in Omaha.

In order to force themselves in the tournament, they’ll need to find some help from all three facets of the game. The pitching/fielding hasn’t been sharp as they’ve allowed eight runs 14 times this season. The offense hasn’t been consistent either as only two batters are batting higher than .280 (Scott Schreiber and Jesse Wilkening).

It’ll be interesting to see if head coach Darin Erstad sticks to the lineup adjustments he made on Tuesday against Creighton. He had Schreiber batting lead-off and Wilkening batting the two-hole, while usual lead-off Mojo Hagge was last in the order. Erstad said he was searching for answers, but one has to wonder if that late game offensive eruption gives him something to think about.

NU closes out the season with Maryland and No. 8 Indiana at home before traveling to Illinois.

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

6:35 p.m. Thursday: LH Dalton Gomez (2-2, 3.48 ERA) vs. RH Luis Alvarado (2-5, 3.50)

6:35 p.m. Friday: RH Mark Nowaczewski (4-3, 3.84) vs. RH Matt Waldron (4-2, 3.80)

12:05 p.m. Saturday: RH Jake Jackson (6-2, 3.71) vs. RH Matt Warren (3-3, 6.00)





Nevada Wolfpack (21-16, 14-5 Mountain West)

Last year: 19-37, 13-16 Mountain West

2018: The Wolfpack have made a complete turnaround in year three of head coach TJ Bruce. They are at the top of the Mountain West standings after seven weeks of conference play and have won eight of their last nine conference series dating back to last season. Look out for They are built with solid pitching and dynamic hitters and have competed with some of the nation’s top teams. They shut out number 13 Cal State Fullerton 2-0 back on February 20 and took number four Oregon State to extra innings twice. While they’ve lost three straight, this team doesn’t lack confidence.

Biggest strength: Starting pitching. Weekend starters Dalton Gomez, Jake Jackson and Mark Nowaczewski all have ERAs below 4.00 in 27 combined starts. Jackson is fourth in the MW in strikeouts with 60 and is 6-2 on the season in 60.2 IP. Opponents are hitting .265 against Nevada as a team, the Wolf Pack have a solid group of starters that aren’t going to make it easy for a Husker offense that has been inconsistent outside of Scott Schreiber and Jesse Wilkening.

Biggest weakness: Power Hitting and Fielding. I couldn’t decide between the two because they are both pretty similar. While the Wolf Pack offense can be dangerous in terms of stringing multiple hits together, they aren’t going to wow you with their power. They only have 22 home runs as a team this season. To put that in perspective, NU’s Schreiber has 14 alone. Nevada has also been known to make a few errors. They have the third most errors in the MW at 48 and tend to make them in stretches. They only have a team average of .966, which is tied for worst in the conference.