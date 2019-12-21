After a sluggish start dug them into an early hole, the Huskers didn’t wake up until it was too late, dropping yet another home buy game in a 75-74 loss on Saturday.

A week removed from an impressive Big Ten debut and a day after wrapping up finals, one of Fred Hoiberg’s biggest concerns for Nebraska’s home game vs. North Dakota was his team just going through the motions.

The Fighting Hawks (6-7 overall), which came in having lost three of the past four contests, controlled the game from nearly start to finish.



Nebraska (5-7) was able to erase an eight-point deficit and led by two with 1:42 left to play, but a free throw by UND’s De’Sean Allen-Eikens with just 7.3 seconds remaining and a missed jumper at the buzzer by junior Dachon Burke sealed the Huskers’ defeat.

Marlon Stewart led UND with a game-high 23 points, as North Dakota shot 47.5 percent from the field and made 11 3-pointers to keep NU at arm’s length for the majority of the night.

“I thought we’d come out with great energy, and for whatever reason, we didn’t, “ Hoiberg said. “Sometimes in life, you get exactly what you deserve, and that’s what happened in this game… To have this type of effort, it’s very disappointing. Very discouraging."

Hoiberg’s worries about a drop his team's effort and focus going in played out exactly how he feared to start the game, as Nebraska came out sleepy and fell behind 17-10 after a 12-2 North Dakota run.

The Huskers were able to pull back within a point twice on 3-pointers from sophomore Cam Mack and senior Matej Kavas, but UND would hold onto that lead through the half and go into the break up 35-30.

Mack scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the first half, but NU only made 2-of-9 from behind the arc and turned the ball over seven times. The duo of Filip Rebraca (13 points) and Stewart (11) combined to score 24 of the Fighting Hawks’ first 35 points.

“Against Indiana and Purdue, we came out strong and attacked,” Burke said. “Today, we didn’t. I have no excuses… We are pissed we lost. That’s a team that we should beat, honestly.”

A layup by freshman Yvan Ouedraogo got Nebraska back to within one point four minutes into the second half, but North Dakota countered with back-to-back 3-pointers to match its biggest lead to that point at 46-39.

The Huskers rallied again with a quick 8-0 run and tied it up at 61-61 on a layup by Mack with just under six minutes to play. Stewart came back with an And-1, but a layup by Burke pulled the Huskers back to within 69-68 with just over two minutes remaining.

Kavas then stepped up and buried his fourth 3-pointer of the day to give Nebraska its first lead since the 15:09 mark of the first half at 71-69. After another And-1 conversion by Allen-Eikens put UND up by three, Mack knotted it up again with a 3-pointer to make it 74-74 with 32 seconds on the clock.



As was the story of the night, though, NU couldn’t get the defensive stop it needed and sent Allen-Eikens to the free-throw line with 7.3 to go. He made the first and missed the second, and Burke’s jumper from the right baseline was off the mark as time expired.

“I just feel like we didn’t come to play,” Mack said. “We didn’t come to play.”

Along with his 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Mack led Nebraska with seven assists and added seven rebounds. Kavas had a season-high 12 points on four made 3-pointers, while Burke and Cheatham both added 10 points.

Rebraca had 15 points and 11 rebounds for North Dakota, which scored 11 second-chance points off of 10 offensive rebounds.

“By the time we decided to play, it was too late,” Hoiberg said. “We couldn’t quite climb over the hump. We could not get that lead… That’s what happens when you don’t come out with the right approach.”

Nebraska will return to action after the holidays next week for its final non-conference game of the season at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday. Tip-off time will be either 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. CT, which should be announced in the next couple of days.