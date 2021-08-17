NU D-lineman Jordon Riley new number represents different, better athlete

Nebraska defensive lineman Jordon Riley has a new number that represents that he's a different player than last season, his first as a Husker. “I wore 87 last year, and I use 91 and 87 as two different people,” Riley said. “Two totally different people.” After transferring from Garden City Junior College before the 2020 season, Riley weighed 335 pounds and is now 6-foot-6, 305 pounds. Shaving off that much weight dramatically changed his game. “I dealt with a lot of injuries last year, and I felt like the weight had a lot of things that go with that, as far as us just playing heavy,” Riley said. “I hurt my knee last year. A lot of that came with weight issues. "I feel lighter. Not a lot of pressure on my joints so that's a great feeling coming to this fall camp.”

Nebraska nose guard Jordon Riley (Sean Callahan)

Losing roughly 30 pounds will help with Riley’s stamina and ability to spend a lot amount of reps on the field. “Difference in stamina, I can play longer. Around this time last year, I probably played about four or three snaps. I was heavy, 330,” he said. “Now I can play multiple snaps without getting tired. That's a great feeling coming into this season knowing I can play how many snaps I want to play.” Riley’s coaches and teammates have noticed a large leap in his game and athleticism. “I have teammates and coaches telling me that I look way quicker than I was last year,” Riley said. “That's very great to hear because I wanted to change my weight coming in this fall camp.” His position coach Tony Tuioti has noticed Riley’s stamina increase and the game starting to slow down for him. “The thing about him is he's starting to learn and understand the scheme of the defense,” Tuioti said. “His mental errors have dramatically dropped.” Defensive coordinator Eric Chinander said on Monday that Riley has ‘done a great job developing his body’ and is leaner and has a better twitch. “The biggest thing for him is he’s much more comfortable in knowing what his job is in this defense and knowing what he has to do before he lines up,” Chinander said. “There’s not a lot of thinking going on anymore, he’s just able to play ball and that’s helped him out a ton.”

Nebraska nose guard Jordon Riley at open practice on August 4 (Sean Callahan)