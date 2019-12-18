Nebraska added another wide receiver to their class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More standout Alante Brown officially picked the Huskers over a late push from Maryland and Ole Miss.

The Chicago Simeon product spent this past season reclassifying and playing Prep School ball, after at one time being a Michigan State and Texas Tech commit in 2019.

Brown failed to qualify academically a year ago, but has been able to get on track and was one of the most sought after Prep school players of this recruiting cycle.