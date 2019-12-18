News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 10:46:46 -0600') }} football Edit

NU adds commit from Prep School wide-out target Alante Brown

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Publisher
@Sean_Callahan
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

Nebraska added another wide receiver to their class of 2020 on Wednesday.

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More standout Alante Brown officially picked the Huskers over a late push from Maryland and Ole Miss.

The Chicago Simeon product spent this past season reclassifying and playing Prep School ball, after at one time being a Michigan State and Texas Tech commit in 2019.

Brown failed to qualify academically a year ago, but has been able to get on track and was one of the most sought after Prep school players of this recruiting cycle.

