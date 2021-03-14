Now a state champ, NU target Green ready for the spotlight
Following one of his games at an AAU tournament in Omaha, Neb., back in August of 2020, Jasen Green made a bold proclamation about what his Millard North squad would accomplish this season.
A few months earlier, the Mustangs had lost to Bellevue West in the Nebraska Class A state championship, blowing a 13-point lead over the final four minutes.
"It's the biggest motivation ever," Green told HuskerOnline in August. "We should not have lost that game. This year we're coming back hungry. We're definitely winning (state) this year."
Fast forward to Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Green and Millard North found themselves back in the title game in a rematch with Bellevue West. The Mustangs held on for an 84-78 overtime victory and the first boys' state championship in program history, and the junior forward's prediction held true.
Green scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in 35 minutes of action in the win. That included scoring six straight points in overtime.
"I knew from the moment we lost last year that this year we were going to come back and play our hearts out and do everything we could to win it," Green said on Saturday night.
While the 6-foot-7, 220-pound three-star recruit achieved one of his biggest goals with a Class A crown, Green knows his basketball journey has just begun.
Saturday marked the final high school games for Millard North's heralded senior class, including five-star Hunter Sallis, Old Dominion signee Jadin Johnson, and high-major recruit Saint Thomas.
As soon as the final buzzer sounded at PBA, Green's role immediately went from talented role player to the lead dog for the Mustangs.
"I'm definitely going to have to step up as a leader of the team," Green said. "Honestly, I've been looking forward to this because now I get to lead the team and be the man on the team, and I'm going to lead them to another state championship next year.
"I'm definitely ready. These last three years, I've been preparing myself. I've been watching guys like Hunter, J.J., and Saint and looking to see what they do, and now I'm going to emulate that towards next year's team. I think I'm definitely ready for that."
Green averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game this past season.
Currently rated No. 140 in the 2022 Rivals150, Green holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Stanford, TCU, and Wake Forest. Purdue, Missouri, and North Carolina State have all shown heavy interest.
With the NCAA potentially lifting its year-long recruiting dead period as soon as June 1, Green said he plans on taking campus visits as quickly as possible to make up for lost time in his recruitment.
One of the first schools he plans to visit is Nebraska; his first DI offer back in 2019.
Green said he's remained in regular contact with Husker head coach Fred Hoiberg and lead recruiter Matt Abdelmassih, and both sent him "good luck" texts before Saturday's championship game.
"Yeah, absolutely," Green said when asked if he planned to visit Nebraska. "We talk a couple times a week. Actually, both Coach Matt and Coach Hoiberg wished me good luck before this game. It's been good."