Following one of his games at an AAU tournament in Omaha, Neb., back in August of 2020, Jasen Green made a bold proclamation about what his Millard North squad would accomplish this season.

A few months earlier, the Mustangs had lost to Bellevue West in the Nebraska Class A state championship, blowing a 13-point lead over the final four minutes.

"It's the biggest motivation ever," Green told HuskerOnline in August. "We should not have lost that game. This year we're coming back hungry. We're definitely winning (state) this year."

Fast forward to Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Green and Millard North found themselves back in the title game in a rematch with Bellevue West. The Mustangs held on for an 84-78 overtime victory and the first boys' state championship in program history, and the junior forward's prediction held true.

Green scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in 35 minutes of action in the win. That included scoring six straight points in overtime.

"I knew from the moment we lost last year that this year we were going to come back and play our hearts out and do everything we could to win it," Green said on Saturday night.