When the dust settled, head coach Fred Hoiberg and his staff had seven available scholarships to use to build the 2024-25 roster. Per a report, the first addition from the portal is former North Dakota State forward Andrew Morgan , who announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media today.

The Huskers had three players exhaust their eligibility in Keisei Tominaga, Josiah Allick and Jarron Coleman. On top of that, six players entered the transfer portal, including key bench pieces Jamarques Lawrence, CJ Wilcher and, when healthy, Eli Rice, as well as seldom-used reserves in centers Blaise Keita, who missed 2023-24 with injury, and Matar Diop and guard Ramel Lloyd Jr.

Nebraska has seen a roster overhaul since its season ended in Memphis at the NCAA Tournament.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pounder spent the past three seasons with the Bison. In his freshman year, 2021-22, he was teammates with Sam Griesel, who went on to transfer home to Nebraska and have success.

This season was Morgan’s best as he averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist while shooting 55% from the field, 36% from 3-point range (12-of-33) and 70% from the free-throw line (104-of-148). He was a second-team All-Summit League selection and has one season of eligibility left.

Morgan scored 15 or more points in 12 games this season and had at least 20 in three. A highlight of his junior year is a 31-point, five-rebound night in an overtime win vs. Kansas City. He went 14-of-16 at the free-throw line that night.

Morgan will bring plenty of experience with him to Nebraska. He’s appeared in 85 career games and notched 59 starts the past two seasons.

It appeared to be a Nebraska vs. Minnesota recruiting battle for Morgan. In the days before heading to Lincoln for his visit last week, the native of Waseca, Minn., took a visit to see Ben Johnson’s Gopher program, which recently lost physical big Pharrel Payne to the portal but saw Dawson Garcia make plays to return.

Morgan’s addition means Nebraska’s roster now has a much-needed veteran big. Rienk Mast, the Huskers’ 6-10, 248-pound third-team All-Big Ten pick who averaged 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season, has not announced yet whether or not he’s returning to Nebraska to play one more season. The native of the Netherlands has professional options, most notably overseas.

Nebraska now has six open scholarships and will be searching for more reinforcements in the portal.