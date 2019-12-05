ATLANTA – Nebraska hadn’t even boarded the bus to go from McCamish Pavilion back to the airport before the team’s focus turned to yet another big first.

Just three days after falling to Georgia Tech in their first true road game of the season, the Huskers will travel again on Saturday just 60 miles up I-80 to begin a new era of the NU-Creighton rivalry.

Because of Nebraska’s massive roster overhaul in the offseason, junior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson is the only player on the roster who has ever experienced the series with the Bluejays. That was a for grand total of one minute and 13 seconds of action in last year’s 94-75 victory in Lincoln.

Even so, Thorbjarnarson knows as well as anyone what the rivalry means to the state, and he’s already trying to prepare his teammates for what to expect up in Omaha.

“I just have to make sure they’re on their toes,” Thorbjarnarson said. “I know this game means a lot in this state, and the atmosphere in those games is just ridiculous. I try to tell them, ‘we need to win this game.’”

While Saturday’s game will be a unique experience for everyone but Thorbjarnarson, he’s not the only one who has been a part of a heated in-state rivalry.

Head coach Fred Hoiberg has seen plenty of those environments as a both a player and a coach in the Iowa State-Iowa series. He went 3-1 against the Hawkeyes as a player from 1991-94 and 4-1 as the Cyclones’ head coach from 2010-14.

While Saturday will be his first time as an invested party in a Nebraska-Creighton game, Hoiberg already has an idea of what he’s getting into: “I know they’re going to be pretty similar.”

“Rivalry games are great,” Hoiberg said. “I was part of some really good ones as a player playing against the University of Iowa and then coaching in that same game. It really is a great experience to play and coach in those types of environments, and we know Creighton has one of the best home courts in college basketball…

“We’re going to have to stay together and hopefully get off to a hot start, because we know it’s going to be electric in there. These are fun games. I’ve always loved playing in those rivalries.”