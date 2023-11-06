The Big Ten Conference is giving Matt Rhule and Nebraska football the star treatment: The league announced the kickoff time and TV info for the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin showdown on Nov. 18 in Madison, and the two teams will square off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Camp Randall Stadium with the game being televised on NBC.

It will be Nebraska’s first appearance on NBC this season in the first year of the network's broadcasting agreement with the Big Ten. It will mark Nebraska’s first game on NBC in 23 years as the Huskers last appeared on the network in an overtime victory at Notre Dame in 2000.

With Monday’s announcement, game times and broadcast information are set for Nebraska’s final three regular-season games. This week’s matchup with Maryland at Memorial Stadium will be broadcast on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, with kickoff set for shortly after 11 a.m CT. Information on subscribing to Peacock can be found RIGHT HERE.

The Huskers’ regular-season finale against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 24 will be televised on CBS at 11 a.m. CBS is also in its first year broadcasting Big Ten games, and the Iowa contest will mark Nebraska’s first on CBS since a Gator Bowl victory over Clemson following the 2008 season.

Nebraska’s Remaining Regular-Season Games

Nov. 11 Maryland 11 a.m. Peacock

Nov. 18 at Wisconsin 6:30 p.m. NBC

Nov. 24 Iowa 11 a.m. CBS