COLUMBUS, Ohio - Here are some early takes and reactions from Nebraska's season-opening 52-17 loss at Ohio State on Saturday.

I think going into this game, most of us had a fairly realistic expectation. Nebraska is going to be improved in 2020, but they are still no match for a team like Ohio State over four quarters.

That's exactly how things played out Saturday in Columbus. The Huskers showed a lot of fight, made some big plays, but at the end of the day, the Buckeyes still have too much.

OSU is one of those teams where if you give them an inch, they take a mile. Little things like delay of game and holding penalties proved costly for Nebraska's offense. Once Scott Frost's team got behind the chains and faced situations like first-and-15 and first-and-20, they just aren't there yet to make up that type of deficit against a team like this.

There was still a lot to like about what we saw from the Big Red. They are better up front on both sides of the ball. Their defense held up well against the run, but they failed to get pressure on Justin Fields.

Offensively, when the Huskers are in rhythm they are hard to stop. Frost's opening playscript was a thing of beauty. You could tell they put a lot of time in preparing and executing for that moment.

However, after their field goal drive in the third quarter, the Huskers offense failed to do anything the rest of the game.