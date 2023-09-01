Nebraska vs Minnesota HQ: A familiar one-score loss in Matt Rhule debut
MINNEAPOLIS – The start of the Matt Rhule Era didn't end well on Thursday night against PJ Fleck and Minnesota. The Huskers dropped an all-too-familiar loss in devastating fashion with a 13-10 defeat at the Gophers' hands.
Nebraska held a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but lost yet another close one, dropping to 2-14 in one-score games since 2021. The Huskers, who have held a lead in 10 of those 14 losses, are again 0-1 to start the season.
This is our HQ page serving as a one-stop shop for all of the most important pregame and postgame stories that we have published on the site and on our Insider's Board.
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
POSTGAME
Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and digital producer Jansen Coburn were on the ground Thursday night in Minneapolis. Here's all of our Thursday and Friday postgame coverage following the Huskers' 13-10 loss:
FRIDAY:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
PREGAME PREVIEWS: MINNESOTA GAME WEEK
STAFF PICKS:
FEATURES:
–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
GAME NIGHT PODCAST
Rivals' Clint Cosgrove, Greg Smith and Corey Gibson jumped on a LIVE game night podcast for the Huskers' battle against the Gophers. They shared their analysis, talked plenty of ball and looked back at some of the game's biggest stars as high school prospects.
