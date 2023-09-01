MINNEAPOLIS – The start of the Matt Rhule Era didn't end well on Thursday night against PJ Fleck and Minnesota. The Huskers dropped an all-too-familiar loss in devastating fashion with a 13-10 defeat at the Gophers' hands.

Nebraska held a 10-3 lead late in the fourth quarter but lost yet another close one, dropping to 2-14 in one-score games since 2021. The Huskers, who have held a lead in 10 of those 14 losses, are again 0-1 to start the season.

This is our HQ page serving as a one-stop shop for all of the most important pregame and postgame stories that we have published on the site and on our Insider's Board.

SUBSCRIBE HERE >>> Not a member of Inside Nebraska? GET ALL ACCESS, unlock all of these stories and dive into our exclusive yearlong coverage of the Huskers for just $9.95 a month. Just head to our signup page HERE.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––