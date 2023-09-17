The Nebraska Volleyball team finished up non-conference play Sunday night with a tough matchup against No. 21 Kentucky. Facing off against former assistant Craig Skinner, the No. 4 Huskers stayed unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 victory over the Wildcats. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom provides his quick thoughts after the third ranked-win of the season for the Huskers. ***Story will be updated with quotes and more analysis

Nebraska without two key players

The Huskers were shorthanded even before first serve Sunday night. It was revealed that defensive specialist Laney Choboy and outside hitter Lindsay Krause were ruled out to the match against Kentucky. From an NU spokesman, both players are day-to-day with Choboy's absence coming from her hard collision against No. 5 Stanford on Tuesday. In their place Ally Batenhorst and Maisie Boesiger made their first starts of the season. Boesiger's impact was pretty limited outside of an ace serve — which you'll take if your NU. Batenhorst played admirable by recording 12 kills on a .281 hitting percentage.

An offensive showcase

Both Nebraska and Kentucky were on it from an offensive standpoint Sunday night. Bergen Reilly was setting it all over the court helping the Huskers hit .464 in the opening set and followed up with a .343 clip in the second. Merritt Beason was hitting over .400 through the first two sets and finished with double-digit kills to extend his hot streak of games. Harper Murray was phenomenal once again and picked her spots nicely as the two leading attackers combined for over 30 kills. Without Choboy in the back row, it affected the Nebraska defense allowing Kentucky to hit over .250 which is a season high given up by NU. Reagan Rutheford was a monster for UK hammering 19 kills.

A late surge

Following a deuce 25-23 set three loss to the Wildcats, Nebraska looked in danger of squandering its 2-0 match lead. Kentucky came out firing to begin the fourth set, climbing out to a 10-5 lead. However, thanks to the emergence of the block, the Huskers climbed back fueled by a 7-2 run to take a 20-18 lead. Nebraska closed it out from there, using late kills by Murray and Beason to end an upset scare.

