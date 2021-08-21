Nebraska Volleyball position breakdown: Defensive specialist/Libero

Nebraska volleyball’s season is fast approaching, kicking off with the Red/White Scrimmage on Saturday. With six talented freshmen and several players who left the Huskers program, it’s a great time to review NU’s weapons at each position and what each player’s skill set will bring to the program. Head coach John Cook said the competition has been very intense but healthy on the court. He said he is planning to mix and match his lineup to find the best combination of athletes. So no position is safe. Defensive specialist/libero is next and a group where all three student-athletes are likely to have a role during the 2021 season.

Nebraska volleyball libero Kenzie Knuckles and defensive specialist Keonilei Akana (Maddie Washburn, Nebraska Communications)

What we know right now: Nebraska has two talented returning defenders

Junior Kenzie Knuckles has been NU’s starting libero since she stepped on campus in 2019. She has consistently dug seemingly impossible kills, put her body on the line for an up and become a better passer in difficult situations. Keonilei Akana arrived at Nebraska last season as an outside hitter but made the transition to defensive specialist look easy. She provided an extra layer of protection next to Knuckles. Akana found herself serving 26 aces behind the service line. She provides Cook with a killer serve, that is much improving, and impressive defense skills with 2.41 digs per set. Last season, Knuckles had 22 returning errors, the most on the team and two more than in 2019. She played 116 sets in 2019 compared to the 66 sets in 2020. There are improvements to be made there. DS Hayley Densberger has since graduated from UNL and moved on. Last season, she had a role that consisted of being Cook's serving weapon and played on the court during that rally mostly. Her 'replacement', freshman Lexi Rodriguez, will likely have a bigger role than Densberger. Rodriguez has been impressing her teammates and coaches and is going to put pressure on Knuckles and Akana to earn their positions.

Key stats and numbers from 2020

2020 Defensive stats Player Sets played Digs Digs per set Kenzie Knuckles 66 232 3.52 Keonilei Akana 66 159 2.41 Hayley Densberger 53 20 0.38

2020 Passing Stats Player Assists Assists per set Return Errors Kenzie Knuckles 62 0.94 22 Keonilei Akana 26 0.39 12 Hayley Densberger 2 0.04 0

Nebraska volleyball libero Kenzie Knuckles diving for a ball (Maddie Washburn, Nebraska Communications)

Biggest question: What will Lexi Rodriguez’s role look like?

Rodriguez is likely to contribute early on this season. She was the No. 10 overall 2021 prospect and the No. 1 DS/L by PrepVolleyball.com. And like many of her new teammates, Rodriguez was on the 2019 USA 18U National Team that won the FIVB Volleyball Girl’s U18 World Championship in Egypt. Most recently, Rodriguez and Nebraska outside hitters Ally Batenhorst and Lindsay Krause won the 2020 FIVB U20 World Championship. She has experience on a big, big stage. Just like the one at Nebraska in Big Ten volleyball. Similar to Akana, Rodriguez could also take on an important serving role which would get her on the court often and allow her to display her abilities. Nebraska emphasizes defense and their ‘blackshorts’, more talented specialists like Rodriguez could add more protection. Cook said Rodriguez had the best play of all the freshmen thus far in practices. She hit a bump set off her shoulder that set up a kill. It would be something to hear a full Devaney Center react to a play like that. Her coach also compared her to former Husker volleyball libero and recent Olympic gold medalist Justine Wong-Orantes. "She's an exceptional first contact player, passing or defense," Cook said. "She reminds me a lot of Justine. They just have a sixth sense, that's the only way I can explain it. They are where the ball is hit and they just have a great touch on the ball." With a unique talent like that, Cook will find a place for Rodriguez on the court.

Projected 2021 lineup: