Nebraska Volleyball: No. 2 Huskers upend No. 21 Ohio State in B1G opener
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team upped its record to 10-0 Friday night at the Devaney Center with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of No. 21 Ohio State. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives his three quick thoughts on Nebraska's win to open up Big Ten play.
Another blistering start
The Huskers have a season-long trend of winning the first set. That came to fruition again versus Ohio State to open up Friday's showdown. Nebraska dominated from the start, hitting .296 in the set against a Buckeye block who couldn't keep up with the balanced distribution of setter Bergen Reilly.
NU's block was another story thought as they timed up the lolly pop sets by freshman Mia Tuman to record seven blocks and limit the OSU offense to a .033 clip. In fact, All-American Emily Londot was held to a .091 clip with four kills.
With a 25-14 opening set win over Ohio State, the #Huskers have won every first set this season. What's more impressive is that the average margin of victory in those sets is 9.1 points. And that's with a schedule that's included Stanford, Kentucky, Creighton and now OSU.
Londot silenced
The All-American opposite wasn't the most efficient hitter going into the match against Nebraska, but she looked pretty pedestrian versus the Husker defense. Freshman Mia Tuman's lolly pop sets to her certainly didn't help, but Nebraska limited her impact all night.
Londot — who averages nearly five kills a set — was held to only six kills in two sets with a hitting percentage below .100. It was a dominant night for the NU block who took advantage of another masterful defensive game plan to limit one of the best players in college volleyball.
Nebraska's offense continues to surge
Since playing Long Beach State earlier this month the NU offense as been on a hot streak of games that's seen them hit over .300 in every match. That trend continued in the sweep over the Buckeyes.
The Huskers hit .333 thanks to the relentless swings by a deep group of Husker attackers. Merritt Beason and Harper Murray regularly exchanged for the match high in kills. When the dust settled Beason had a match-high 14 kills while Murray had 11.
What's next?
Nebraska gets one day off before hosting another ranked team in No. 12 Minnesota Sunday night. First serve is set for 6:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.