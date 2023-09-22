The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team upped its record to 10-0 Friday night at the Devaney Center with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-21 sweep of No. 21 Ohio State. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives his three quick thoughts on Nebraska's win to open up Big Ten play.

The Huskers have a season-long trend of winning the first set. That came to fruition again versus Ohio State to open up Friday's showdown. Nebraska dominated from the start, hitting .296 in the set against a Buckeye block who couldn't keep up with the balanced distribution of setter Bergen Reilly.

NU's block was another story thought as they timed up the lolly pop sets by freshman Mia Tuman to record seven blocks and limit the OSU offense to a .033 clip. In fact, All-American Emily Londot was held to a .091 clip with four kills.

With a 25-14 opening set win over Ohio State, the #Huskers have won every first set this season. What's more impressive is that the average margin of victory in those sets is 9.1 points. And that's with a schedule that's included Stanford, Kentucky, Creighton and now OSU.