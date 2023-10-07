No. 2 Nebraska continued its excellent run of form to begin the 2023 season and completed its four-game road trip unscathed with a 29-27, 25-17, 25-14 sweep of Michigan Saturday night at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives his three quick thought as the Huskers head back home to Devaney undefeated.

A devastating first-set loss for Michigan

Nebraska struggled in the firs set for the second straight night as that opened the door for Michigan to hop on top of the No. 2 Huskers. The Wolverines got out to a fantastic start with a 9-4 advantage. Capitalizing off hitting errors Nebraska came back to close it within two, but a couple kills from Wolverine middle Jacque Boney extend the lead back to 20-16. Much like the first set against Michigan State on Friday, the Huskers looked dead in the water, but a rejuvenated attacked led by junior Lindsay Krause — who recorded seven kills — mustered a 5-2 run late in the set to tie things up at 25. Freshman Harper Murray and Merritt Beason went back-to-back on kills to make the score 28-27 before a set-ending net violation by Michigan locked up the set. It was a brutal way to lose the set for the Wolverines who wound up being sweep on the night after a promising start.

Lindsay Krause with an outstanding night

The returning junior has been in a rotating door with Ally Batenhrost as the second outside hitter, but she's starting to establish herself as the starter in the last few matches with elite offensive production. She recorded a .381 clip with nine kills on Friday against Michigan State. Last weekend against Purdue and Indiana the Omaha Skutt graduate finished with hitting percentages of .412 and .471 with 17 kills compared to only two errors. That standout play continued against Michigan on Saturday with 15 kills on a .519 clip. She was the go-to attacker for the Huskers in a bad first set where she led NU with seven kills on a hitting percentage that was above .500.

Nebraska completes its goal

Going on a four-game road trip with a young team that hasn't experienced the grind of Big Ten play was a recipe loaded with potential danger. The cracks from Nebraska showed against No. 17 Purdue and Indiana last week, but clutch play late in the matches provided two important wins on the road. The Huskers struggled once again this weekend with its worst set played of the year versus Michigan State and a bad first set against Michigan. Yet, it resulted in two more victories for this young Husker squad. While it may have not been pretty, it's all about learning how to win for this group and they're doing so in a variety of ways which will pay dividends down the road in November and December. Plus, it was important to come out of this stretch 4-0 with no major injuries as they face No. 14 Penn State and No. 1 Wisconsin at home in the next two weeks.

What's next?