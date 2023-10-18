No. 2 Nebraska kept its undefeated season in tact with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-21, sweep over Northwestern Wednesday night in Chicago. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives his three quick following another Husker win, despite both teams being short handed.

Both teams suffer key injuries

Unfortunately, the headline news ahead of Wednesday's match was how the injury bug bit both teams. John Baylor revealed on the Huskers Radio Network during pregame that Nebraska outside hitter Lindsay Krause twisted her ankle during Tuesday's practice and is out indefinitely. She's was in a boot and crutches, but is still traveling with the team. On the flip side, Northwestern was without its best player in B1G Player of the Year contender and Santa Clara transfer Julia Sangiacomo. She was averaging 4.11 kills per set which is the fourth-highest mark in the conference.

Nebraska's middle blockers pop off

Freshman Andi Jackson talked in length after last weekend's Michigan State match that she went to work with Bergen Reilly to rediscover their connection. It didn't come to fruition against Penn State last Satuday, but it certainly came alive in Wednesday's match. Although, it was Bekka Allick who led her freshman counterpart with nine kills on a .800 clip while Jackson hammered seven kills on a .667 hitting percentage. In fact, the two middles combined for 16 kills on a .737 clip with only two errors on 19 swings. It was encouraging to see such a great game from the middles — especially Allick who will need to provide some impactful offense against a loaded Wisconsin team on Saturday.

The left side struggles

Ally Batenhorst earned the start in place of the injured Krause, but she wasn't very effective. With the offensive production of the middle blockers, Batenhorst didn't need to have a great game, but it was less than ideal to see her hit .125 with only four kills on 16 swings. She had one block, but she'll need to have a better game on Saturday. It was a weird match for NU's other left-side hitter Harper Murray. The serving was very up-and-down for Murray who had four aces, but offset that with four errors. In fact, one of her aces would have been long if Northwestern didn't play the ball. Head coach John Cook has had a long leash for his freshman from behind the service line, but Murray will need to show improvement with Wisconsin on Saturday, because every point will count. Murray really picked it up offensively in the third set as she recorded eight of her 10 kills in that set.

