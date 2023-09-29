The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team began its four-game road trip on a high note Friday night in West Lafayette by surviving a five-set thriller over No. 17 Purdue in Holloway Gymnasium 23-25, 25-22, 25-18, 19-25, 15-12. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom give gives his three quick thoughts on the Huskers' victory. ***Story will be updated with quotes and more analysis

Nebraska comes through in the fifth

Coming off the heels of a dominate 25-18 set four win, Nebraska looked in prime position to take care of Purdue in four sets on the road. But in a back-and-forth game four trailing 19-17, the Boilermakers closed out the set on a 9-0 scoring run to take a 25-19 win. Playing in its first fifth set of the season, Nebraska climbed out to a quick 8-4 lead. Purdue would close deficit to one twice at 9-8 and 11-10, but a 4-1 run in the last five points — including four Harper Murray kills — locked up the win for NU.

Showcase between Murray and Chicoine

Friday was a chance to see the top two outside hitters of the 2023 class in Nebraska freshman Murray and Purdue first-year attacker Chloe Chicoine. The two battled it out for the honor of the top volleyball recruit in the 2023 class and they certainly gave that backing with each of their performances. Combined with Merritt Beason, Murray paced the Nebraska offense with 21 kills on a .212 clip with 10 digs and two blocks. She showed off her six-rotation ability, especially in the front row. Chicoine was more dominant offensively, recording 19 kills on a .359 hitting percentage. Being only 5-foot-10, Chicoine's defensive strength is in the back row as she totaled seven digs. Both players should be up for the National Freshman of the Year award and Friday's match was a great showcase between two players who will carry the sport over the next few seasons.

Bekka Allick leads a fearsome block

Sophomore Bekka Allick led in what was a fearsome block for the Huskers Friday night. Nebraska doubled up the Boilermakers in team blocks by the end of the second set and held a 15-12 advantage by the match's end. Allick was phenomenal all night long in front of the net, totaling a match-high eight locks including nine kills on a .500 clip. Andi Jackson wasn't too far behind with seven blocks of her own while being a force offensively with 12 kills on a .280 hitting percentage.

