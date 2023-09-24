The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team moved to 11-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Big Ten after sweeping No. 12 Minnesota 25-23, 25-20, 25-22 Sunday night in Lincoln. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom gives three quick thoughts on the Huskers' fifth ranked win of the season. ***Story will be updated with quotes and more analysis

Nebraska steps up in opening set win

Minnesota almost got out to a quick start in Lincoln. Trailing 18-13 in the opening set, the Gophers marched back with effective serving and executed attacks that made it past the Husker block. A 4-0 run a few points later saw Minnesota take the lead at 22-21 forcing a timeout from head coach John Cook. The Huskers answered with a 4-1 run out of the timeout. Merritt Beason stepped up with a huge one-on-one win with a solo block. Harper Murray recorded a kill before Ally Batenhorst finished things off to mark a 25-23 win. It was an impressive showing from NU as it showed the ability to come up with clutch points when it's needed the most.

Bergen Reilly carries the offense

It was quite a night for the freshman setter. Reilly was on cruise control with the offense and while attackers struggled to kill balls during some portions of Sunday's content, it wasn't due to off sets. Reilly had an assist on nearly every Husker kill. She recorded 28 assists on 31 Nebraska kills through two sets and had a had in almost every kill. She utilized her dump attack, especially near the end of the second set, but she also had an effect at the net totaling a couple of blocks in the first set to help NU jump out to a big lead.

Murray, Batenhorst make up Beason's lack of production

It was not the best night for Husker opposite Beason. After hitting over .400 in the last two games, Beason wasn't as efficient against the Gophers by recording 11 kills on a .147 hitting percentage. The Florida transfer from good defensively, but the offense wasn't where its been the last few games. Murray and Batenhorst each had standout performances to make up the off game by Beason. Murray totaled a match-high 13 kills on a .185 clip while Batenhorst responded with nine kills on a .33 percentage after a poor game against Ohio State on Friday.

