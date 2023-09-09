Nebraska welcomed back former assistant coach Tyler Hildebrand and for the second straight season the No. 4 Huskers (7-0) sent Hildebrand and his Long Beach State (3-4) team back with a loss. Behind a relentless block and an unstoppable offense, the Huskers came away with its sixth sweep of the season 25-18, 25-8, 25-21. Inside Nebraska's Geoff Exstrom provides his quick thoughts as the Huskers move to 7-0 on the season. ***Story will be updated with quotes and more analysis

Nebraska's blocking was the story

The Huskers' were touching everything at the net from Bekka Allick, Andi Jackson, Merritt Beason, Harper Murray and even Bergen Reilly. Nebraska locked up four blocks in the opening set which set the tone for the rest of the night. The block's impact really showed in the second set as NU shot out to a 9-3 lead with a pair of blocks. The Huskers hampered the LBSU offense to a .000 hitting percentage in the first set and that continued into the rest of the night.

A Kennedi Orr appearance

The returning junior lost out the starting setting job to freshman Reilly, but Cook decided to use the Minnesota native in a different way Saturday night. Leading 9-6 in the opening set, Cook brought in Orr as a serving sub for Andi Jackson. NU would immediately score two points after Orr's appearance. Cook teased the idea of using Orr's redshirt year, but that discussion is now over. Maisie Boesiger has typically appeared to sub for Jackson, but with Orr taking up those duties against LBSU, it seems as though Cook may play around with that spot as the season progresses.

Standout nights from Murray and Beason

Much like its block, Nebraska's offense couldn't be stopped Saturday night. Murray was the go-to target for Reilly and she put her swings to good use with a match-high 10 kills. Beason also put up nine kills on the evening as she was another main target. The Florida transfer's efficiency has been iffy so far this season, but she hit at a high rate against the Beach.

What's next?