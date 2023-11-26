Nebraska Volleyball: Huskers earn No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament
Nebraska volleyball went end-to-end as the dominant program in the country throughout the entire regular season. On Sunday, the Huskers were rewarded for their efforts.
Nebraska earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament after winning the outright Big Ten championship (the program's first conference title since 2017) with a 28-1 overall record and a 19-1 mark in the league. The Huskers, who have been ranked as the country's No. 1 team for five straight weeks (including three consecutive) following their victory in the 1-2 national showdown with Wisconsin in late October, also learned their road to winning a sixth national championship.
Capturing that crown has been the No. 1 goal all season for John Cook's program as it seeks the fifth national title under the legendary coach. The following is the Huskers' setup for the first and second rounds:
Nebraska Volleyball NCAA Tournament Schedule: Top Left (Nebraska Quarter)
All Times Central
1 Nebraska (28-1) vs. Long Island University (13-18) – Friday at 7 p.m.
Delaware (24-4) vs. 8 Missouri (17-12) – Friday at 4:30 p.m.
5 Georgia Tech (22-6) vs. South Alabama (22-8) – Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast (26-6) vs. 4 Florida (18-9) – Thursday at 6 p.m.
3 Arkansas (25-5) vs. Stephen F. Austin (29-4) – Friday at 7 p.m.
TCU (16-14) vs. 6 Florida State (23-8) – Friday at 4:30 p.m.
7 James Madison (21-9) vs. Baylor (16-12) – Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Wofford (23-7) vs. 2 Kentucky (19-7) – Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
NCAA volleyball tournament format
The NCAA Division I volleyball tournament consists of 64 teams with 32 auto bids to the conference winners and 32 at-large bids.
The tournament selection committee selects the top 16 teams to be awarded with national seeds for the tournament and host regional sites.
Nebraska, as one of the four 1-seeds, will host its first-round matchup in addition to its matchups in the second round, Sweet 16 and Elite Eight if it continues to advance. The Final Four will then advance to the 2023 NCAA DI women's volleyball championship – hosted this year at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida – with the semifinal matches on Dec. 14 and the finals on Dec. 17.
Tournament Schedule
Here's the NCAA tournament schedule by round:
First and second rounds: Thursday-Friday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 OR Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 2-3
Regionals: Thursday, Dec. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9
National Semifinals: Thursday, Dec. 14
>> Semifinal 1: Begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN
>> Semifinal 2: Begins approx. 30 minutes following Semifinal 1 on ESPN
National Championship: Sunday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m. on ABC
The four 1-seeds and top 16
Teams are grouped in fours and seeded 1-8 for the bracket, but only the top 16 teams will host. Here are this year's four 1-seeds and the top 16 seeds that have been unveiled thus far:
No. 1: Nebraska, Stanford, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh
No. 2: Kentucky
No. 3: Arkansas
No. 4: Florida