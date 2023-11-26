Nebraska volleyball went end-to-end as the dominant program in the country throughout the entire regular season. On Sunday, the Huskers were rewarded for their efforts.

Nebraska earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Division I women's volleyball tournament after winning the outright Big Ten championship (the program's first conference title since 2017) with a 28-1 overall record and a 19-1 mark in the league. The Huskers, who have been ranked as the country's No. 1 team for five straight weeks (including three consecutive) following their victory in the 1-2 national showdown with Wisconsin in late October, also learned their road to winning a sixth national championship.

Capturing that crown has been the No. 1 goal all season for John Cook's program as it seeks the fifth national title under the legendary coach. The following is the Huskers' setup for the first and second rounds: