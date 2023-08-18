Only one day remains until the Nebraska volleyball team embarks on the 2023 season with its annual Red-White scrimmage on Saturday at the Devaney Center.

Head coach John Cook is looking forward to seeing his team play in the scrimmage. With numerous position battles across the team, Saturday will play a big part in determining some of those competitions.

The setter and second middle blocker spots are up in the air at the moment, and so are the two outside hitter spots. Florida transfer and captain Merritt Beason has fit in seamlessly and is poised to take over the opposite position while playing all six rotations.

That leaves two spots at outside hitter, and four players eyeing those jobs. With a blend of upperclassman experience and young star power, the hitters room is one to watch not only in the preseason but also as the season develops.

Inside Nebraska began its position preview series with a look at the liberos/defensive specialists, a breakdown of the setters and a peek at the middle blocker group. Today, staff writer Geoff Exstrom takes a deeper look into what should be an ultra-competitive hitter room.

