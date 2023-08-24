It has been 266 days since the Devaney Center saw regular season volleyball action. That drought ends on Friday when the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team kicks off its season by hosting the annual Ameritas Players Challenge.

It's an ideal weekend for the Huskers to offer playing time to everyone while also building chemistry with the starting lineup.

Nebraska is heavily favored to sweep the three-day tournament as it welcomes in 2022 NCAA Tournament participant Utah State, Lipscomb and SMU. The Huskers have a rich history in the Players Ameritas Challenge which debuted in 2005. Aside from not having the tournament in the shortened 2020-2021 season, Nebraska has a 49-1 record in this event with its only blemish being a loss to UCLA back in 2009.

It's imperative for the Huskers to get out to a good start for their 2023 campaign and have everyone healthy to experience Volleyball Day in Nebraska next week.