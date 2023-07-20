The Nebraska volleyball team added more firepower to its 2025 recruiting class with a commitment from right-side hitter Ryan Hunter on Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 attacker is ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect by PrepDig and the No. 3 right-side hitter of the class. Hailing from Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hunter solidifies the opposite position once Florida transfer Merritt Beason graduates after the 2024 season.

Hunter has turned heads in the club volleyball scene this season by playing up with the Triangle 17 Black club volleyball team which competed at the 17 Open this summer at the USAV Junior National Championships in Chicago. She made the switch from competitive dance to volleyball just three years ago and has become one of the top prospects in the country during the time.

Hunter's older sister, Keimaya, played volleyball at North Carolina from 2014-2017 in which Hunter found inspiration from. Playing for Millard Creek during her sophomore season, Hunter led the team with 338 kills which nearly doubled the next highest contributor. She also recorded 163 digs, 54 blocks, 72 aces and 17 assists in 86 sets played.

Hunter becomes the fourth commit in the 2025 class for the Huskers joining No. 6 overall recruit Teraya Sigler as the second hitter. Setter Campbell Flynn was the first commitment for NU while in-state DS/L Keri Leimbach followed soon after Flynn announced her pledge.

