Nebraska trending for 2026 four-star S Jayden McGregory

Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with a lopsided win over Northern Iowa.
Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, Carter Nelson and more celebrate and discuss 3-0 start and beating Northern Iowa.
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.
Offensive and defensive grades for Nebraska's 34-3 win over Northern Iowa in a relatively sloppy day for the Huskers
Instant analysis as Dylan Raiola and the Huskers easily took care of business against FCS opponent Northern Iowa.
Nebraska improved to 3-0 on the season with a lopsided win over Northern Iowa.
Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, Carter Nelson and more celebrate and discuss 3-0 start and beating Northern Iowa.
Player milestones, records and more games notes from Nebraska's win over Northern Iowa.