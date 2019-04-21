Nebraska (22-13, 11-4 Big Ten) defeated Iowa (23-15, 9-6) on Sunday afternoon to close out the three-game series in Iowa, City. The Huskers and Hawkeyes battled it out on the defensive end, but NU got the win 3-2.

Reece Eddins started at the mound for the Huskers. Shay Schanaman saw action in the bottom of the eighth inning, and was quickly replaced by Robbie Palkert. Colby Gomes finished the day at the mound, leading the Huskers to the win.

It was a defensive showdown all afternoon, with just one hit through six innings of play.

Spencer Schwellenbach's solo home run gave the Huskers a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning.

Nebraska capitalized off Iowa errors in the top of the seventh inning to keep the momentum going.

Aaron Palensky reached on a fielding error to advance to second. Joe Acker answered right back and singled one to left field. Luke Roskam reached on a fielder’s choice, and the Hawkeyes slowly started to fall a part. A throwing error scored Acker and Palensky. The Huskers led 3-0 headed into the bottom of the seventh inning.

The Hawkeyes showed some fight in the bottom of the seventh inning, with a solo home run from Connor McCaffrey to cut the Husker lead 3-1.

Two walks and a throwing error by NU in the bottom of the eighth inning helped Iowa plate one runner. The Hawkeyes trailed 3-2 headed into the ninth inning.

NU’s defense came in clutch in the bottom of the ninth inning. Gomes tallied one strikeout and Acker made a diving catch in center field. Schwellenbach grounded one out to first base to end the game.