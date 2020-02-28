Same story, different night for the Huskers. Nebraska recorded its sixth straight loss on Friday night to Arizona State. The Huskers (1-6, 0-0 Big Ten) fell 13-5 to the Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) in Game 1 of the three-game series. Once again, NU’s mound just couldn’t get it done.

Six Huskers saw action from the bullpen on Friday. Senior Gareth Stroh did not travel with the team. Stroh was dealing with an elbow injury earlier in the week. Junior Max Schreiber made his first-career start at the mound. He was relieved by sophomore Shay Schanaman in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman Caleb Feekin, Sayer Diederich, Quinn Mason and Braxton Bragg also saw action.

The Sun Devils got things going early. An Arizona State single to left field plated a runner in the bottom of the second inning. ASU capitalized on a wild pitch from Schreiber to bring in another run and make it 2-0. It didn’t stop there. Following another Schreiber walk, ASU runners advanced on a wild pitch. The Sun Devils led 3-0 headed into the fourth inning.

The Huskers showed some spark in the top of the fourth inning. Junior Aaron Palensky homered one to deep left to cut the lead 3-1.

NU’s bullpen fell apart in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Sun Devils scored eight runs on three hits to take an 11-1 lead. Nebraska scored four runs late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to seal a win.