Nebraska spring football preview podcast
Spring football is almost here! That means its time for senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writers Steve Marik and Geoff Exstrom to sit down and discuss Matt Rhule's first spring at Nebraska.
The guys covered a wide range of topics including what stuck wit them from the offseason, which transfers excite them most, the QB competition and much more.
02:30 - Offseason Storylines
09:20 - Overall Storylines
30:20 - Offensive Storylines
46:10 - Defensive Storylines
63:22 - Final Question
Watch their recap in the video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Their recap will also soon be available in audio form on the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.