Nebraska baseball got exactly what it needed on Friday—beautiful weather and a win.

The Huskers (3-7, 0-0 Big Ten) pulled off a 5-3 win over Columbia (0-5, Ivy League) in Game 1 of the four-game series at Hawks Field.

Sophomore Kyle Perry got the start for Nebraska on Friday. He was relieved by junior Max Schreiber in the top of the sixth inning. Junior Paul Tillotson replaced Schreiber in the top of the ninth inning and closed out the afternoon on the mound.

Once again, freshman Leighton Banjoff showed out early for the Huskers. Banjoff homered one over the left field fence in the bottom of the second inning to give NU a 1-0 lead. It was his third home run of the season.

Nebraska extended its lead in the bottom of the third inning. Senior Luke Roskam stepped up to the plate with bases loaded. His two-run RBI single put the Huskers up 3-0.

Sophomore Joshua Solomon kept the Lions in the game with a solo bomb over left field in the top of the fourth inning. Solomon’s RBI single to left field in the top of the sixth inning plated one runner, cutting NU’s lead 3-2.

The Huskers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-2 lead. Columbia looked to capitalize on NU's errors in the top of the eighth inning. A throwing error by the Husker defense resulted in an unearned Lions run. Nebraska led 5-3 headed into the bottom of the eighth inning.

Tillotson finished off the afternoon with a strong defensive performance at the mound to help the Huskers get the win.