Syracuse added Nebraska transfer safety Myles Farmer after he entered the transfer portal earlier in August. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated's Mike McAllister.

Farmer, a junior with two years of eligibility remaining, started 11 games for Nebraska in 2022, finishing with 73 tackles, second on the team. He had been suspended indefinitely by Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule for not “meeting the standard” of the program.

Farmer was suspended in November following a DUI citation.

Farmer was a three-star prospect in the 2019 cycle out of Westlake (GA). He committed to the Cornhuskers over offers from Oregon, NC State, Minnesota, Louisville and Virginia Tech, among others. Syracuse had also offered him.