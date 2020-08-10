 Nebraska's Chief of Staff makes a statement on the 2020 football season
Nebraska's Chief of Staff makes a statement on the 2020 football season

Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
We've heard nothing official from Nebraska at this point on the developments surrounding the status of the 2020 football season.

However, NU Chief of Staff Gerrord Lambrecht made the following statement supporting they want to play football this season.

Husker head coach Scott Frost is scheduled to speak to reporters at 1:30 pm on Monday..

