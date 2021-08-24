Nebraska reserve DL Jamin Graham has entered the transfer portal

Nebraska reserve defensive lineman Jamin Graham has entered the transfer portal.

The Alabama native is a third-year freshman and failed to see the field the last two seasons at NU.

Graham was the only scholarship player not on NU's Fall Camp 110-man roster.

He joins offensive lineman Jimmy Fritzsche, who also went into the transfer portal last week.

The Huskers now have 49 of their total 85 players on scholarship listed as either freshmen or redshirt freshmen on their updated scholarship distribution chart following the departure of Graham and Fritzsche.