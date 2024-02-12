The University of Nebraska and Nebraska Athletics released the contract and salary information for Glenn Thomas on Monday. All of the salary numbers for the Nebraska football coaching staff have now been released.

Thomas will earn an annual salary of $800,000 that makes him the third-highest paid member of Matt Rhule's coaching staff. Tony White ($1.6 million annually after his contract was renegotiated in December) and Marcus Satterfield ($1.4 million) remain the top-two annual salaries on the staff with Evan Cooper ($670,000), Ed Foley ($550,000) and Donovan Raiola ($500,000) as the others on the Huskers' staff making $500K or more.

Thomas' contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025 – as do the contracts for White, Satterfield, Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek.

In addition to the information on Rhule's contract and all 10 of his on-field assistants, head football strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell's agreement is also public. He's getting paid an annual salary of $450,000 on a three-year contract that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Rhule's assistant coach annual salary pool is $7 million. The total for his 10 assistants is $6.78 million ($6,775,000 to be exact).

See more information on the coaching salaries in the table below.