Nebraska releases Glenn Thomas contract info, all salaries on Rhule's staff
The University of Nebraska and Nebraska Athletics released the contract and salary information for Glenn Thomas on Monday. All of the salary numbers for the Nebraska football coaching staff have now been released.
Thomas will earn an annual salary of $800,000 that makes him the third-highest paid member of Matt Rhule's coaching staff. Tony White ($1.6 million annually after his contract was renegotiated in December) and Marcus Satterfield ($1.4 million) remain the top-two annual salaries on the staff with Evan Cooper ($670,000), Ed Foley ($550,000) and Donovan Raiola ($500,000) as the others on the Huskers' staff making $500K or more.
Thomas' contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025 – as do the contracts for White, Satterfield, Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek.
In addition to the information on Rhule's contract and all 10 of his on-field assistants, head football strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell's agreement is also public. He's getting paid an annual salary of $450,000 on a three-year contract that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.
Rhule's assistant coach annual salary pool is $7 million. The total for his 10 assistants is $6.78 million ($6,775,000 to be exact).
See more information on the coaching salaries in the table below.
|Position
|Coach
|Annual salary
|Years
|
Head coach
|
Matt Rhule
|
$9,250,000
|
8
|
Defensive coordinator
|
Tony White
|
$1,600,000
|
3
|
Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach
|
Marcus Satterfield
|
$1,400,000
|
3
|
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach
|
Glenn Thomas
|
$800,000
|
2
|
Secondary and defensive pass game coordinator
|
Evan Cooper
|
$670,000
|
2
|
Special teams coordinator
|
Ed Foley
|
$550,000
|
2
|
Offensive line
|
Donovan Raiola
|
$500,000
|
1
|
Defensive Line
|
Terrance Knighton
|
$400,000
|
2
|
Running backs
|
E.J. Barthel
|
$285,000
|
2
|
Receivers
|
Garret McGuire
|
$285,000
|
3
|
Linebackers
|
Rob Dvoracek
|
$285,000
|
3
|
Total:
|
Assistant coach salary pool
(10 coaches)
|
$6.78 million ($6,775,000)
|
–
Notes on coaching contracts
Additional contract information that was released for Satterfield, Raiola, Barthel and Foley:
>> Satterfield signed a three-year deal, Barthel and Foley signed two-year deals, and Raiola signed a one-year deal.
>> Satterfield's contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025 and is set at $1.4 million/year for three years.
>> Raiola is on a one-year deal that runs through Dec. 31, 2024 after Rhule gave him a raise to $500,000 this offseason.
>>> Barthel and Foley's contracts both run through Dec. 31, 2024
>>> Satterfield ($1.4 million annually) was the highest-paid assistant in Nebraska football history before White ($2.6 million annually) passed him up with his raise this offseason.