ago football

Nebraska releases Glenn Thomas contract info, all salaries on Rhule's staff

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule (Jansen Coburn/Inside Nebraska)
Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

The University of Nebraska and Nebraska Athletics released the contract and salary information for Glenn Thomas on Monday. All of the salary numbers for the Nebraska football coaching staff have now been released.

Thomas will earn an annual salary of $800,000 that makes him the third-highest paid member of Matt Rhule's coaching staff. Tony White ($1.6 million annually after his contract was renegotiated in December) and Marcus Satterfield ($1.4 million) remain the top-two annual salaries on the staff with Evan Cooper ($670,000), Ed Foley ($550,000) and Donovan Raiola ($500,000) as the others on the Huskers' staff making $500K or more.

Thomas' contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025 – as do the contracts for White, Satterfield, Garret McGuire and Rob Dvoracek.

In addition to the information on Rhule's contract and all 10 of his on-field assistants, head football strength and conditioning coach Corey Campbell's agreement is also public. He's getting paid an annual salary of $450,000 on a three-year contract that expires on Dec. 31, 2025.

Rhule's assistant coach annual salary pool is $7 million. The total for his 10 assistants is $6.78 million ($6,775,000 to be exact).

See more information on the coaching salaries in the table below.

Nebraska Coaching Staff Salaries
Position Coach Annual salary Years

Head coach

Matt Rhule

$9,250,000

8

Defensive coordinator

Tony White

$1,600,000

3

Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach

Marcus Satterfield

$1,400,000

3

Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach

Glenn Thomas

$800,000

2

Secondary and defensive pass game coordinator

Evan Cooper

$670,000

2

Special teams coordinator

Ed Foley

$550,000

2

Offensive line

Donovan Raiola

$500,000

1

Defensive Line

Terrance Knighton

$400,000

2

Running backs

E.J. Barthel

$285,000

2

Receivers

Garret McGuire

$285,000

3

Linebackers

Rob Dvoracek

$285,000

3

Total:

Assistant coach salary pool

(10 coaches)

$6.78 million ($6,775,000)

Head Football Strength and Conditioning Coach Corey Campbell = $450,000 annually (three years)
Notes on coaching contracts

Additional contract information that was released for Satterfield, Raiola, Barthel and Foley:

>> Satterfield signed a three-year deal, Barthel and Foley signed two-year deals, and Raiola signed a one-year deal.

>> Satterfield's contract runs through Dec. 31, 2025 and is set at $1.4 million/year for three years.

>> Raiola is on a one-year deal that runs through Dec. 31, 2024 after Rhule gave him a raise to $500,000 this offseason.

>>> Barthel and Foley's contracts both run through Dec. 31, 2024

>>> Satterfield ($1.4 million annually) was the highest-paid assistant in Nebraska football history before White ($2.6 million annually) passed him up with his raise this offseason.

