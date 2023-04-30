Nebraska lost one of the most talented players on its roster on Sunday: Running back Ajay Allen has entered the transfer portal.

Inside Nebraska confirmed that the freshman is looking to move on after spending one season with the program and one offseason under head coach Matt Rhule, running backs coach E.J. Barthel and the new Husker staff.

Allen finished with 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 33 carries as a true freshman in 2022. He was on his way to a potential breakout first year before suffering a broken collarbone in the Huskers' fourth game of the season against Oklahoma.

He appeared on track to make a substantial impact in Barthel's first Nebraska running backs room.

It's a major talent and depth loss for Nebraska, which came out of spring ball with one of the best and most exciting top-to-bottom running back rooms in the Big Ten with Allen, Gabe Ervin Jr. and Anthony Grant as the projected top three leading the way –while Rahmir Johnson and Emmett Johnson provided intriguing change-of-pace depth options.

Allen's departure from the program, though, takes away some of the bite to the Husker running back room – one that Rhule said multiple times throughout spring ball was one of the position groups on the roster.

"I really like all of our backs," Rhule said on April 1 following the team's first scrimmage of spring ball. "I think our backs are one of our strengths. I think they all bring something different to the table."

Allen is now gone from that group as the Huskers enter fall camp with Ervin and Grant leading the way.