Nebraska (18-10, 8-2) rallied back in a 3-2 win over Penn State (17-13, 1-8) on Friday. The Husker bats came alive in the sixth inning, closing out Game 1 of the three-game series at University Park.

Matt Waldron started the day at the mound for the Huskers. Robbie Palkert took over in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Colby Gomes closed out the afternoon on the mound.

The Nittany Lions caught the Huskers by surprise in the bottom of the first inning.

Penn State scored two runs on four hits. Parker Hendershot’s single to left field plated one, and Gavin Homer’s single to left center scored one more. Penn State led 2-0 entering the second inning.

A Keegan Watson home run, and a dominant sixth inning helped NU take a 3-2 lead. The Huskers tallied three runs on three hits in the sixth inning.

It was all up from there, as NU’s solid defensive performance got the win.