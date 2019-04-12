Nebraska rallies in 3-2 win over Penn State
Nebraska (18-10, 8-2) rallied back in a 3-2 win over Penn State (17-13, 1-8) on Friday. The Husker bats came alive in the sixth inning, closing out Game 1 of the three-game series at University Park.
Matt Waldron started the day at the mound for the Huskers. Robbie Palkert took over in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Colby Gomes closed out the afternoon on the mound.
The Nittany Lions caught the Huskers by surprise in the bottom of the first inning.
Penn State scored two runs on four hits. Parker Hendershot’s single to left field plated one, and Gavin Homer’s single to left center scored one more. Penn State led 2-0 entering the second inning.
A Keegan Watson home run, and a dominant sixth inning helped NU take a 3-2 lead. The Huskers tallied three runs on three hits in the sixth inning.
It was all up from there, as NU’s solid defensive performance got the win.
The sixth inning
Nebraska struggled at bat early on, failing to capitalize on the first five walks issued by Penn State.
Just like the past few games, the magic came in one inning.
Watson’s two-run homer got the bats going in the top of the sixth inning. Mojo Hagge checked into the game as a pinch hitter and singled one to center field. Gomes answered right back, reaching on fielder’s choice and plating Hagge.
Watson tallied two RBI’s off a home run on the day. Hagge, Gunner Hellstrom and Angelo Altavilla tallied one hit a piece.
Despite the late rally, Nebraska hit just .129 as a team and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.
The mound
Waldron made his fifth start of the season on Friday. He allowed two runs on six hits, and recorded two strikeouts through seven plus innings. Waldron remains 5-0 on the season. Palkert and Gomes also saw action, and allowed one hit combined.
What's next
Nebraska and Penn State face off in a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for noon, and Game 2 will follow.