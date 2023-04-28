Casey Thompson’s career at Nebraska has come to an end.

Multiple sources tell Inside Nebraska that the Huskers’ returning starting quarterback from last season is entering the transfer portal.

Thompson was the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season, and he was set to compete for the No. 1 job under the new coaching staff as he entered his sixth year of college football.

Thompson transferred to Nebraska during the 2022 season after spending four years at Texas. He earned the job as the Huskers’ No. 1 quarterback job and started 10 of 12 games, sitting out against Minnesota and Michigan after getting injured against Illinois.

Thompson, a graduate transfer who earned a master’s degree at Nebraska in December, elected to return for a sixth year and had to pursue a second master’s degree in order to take advantage of an extra year of eligibility. That decision came after Thompson underwent offseason shoulder surgery and ultimately chose to give it another go-round with the Huskers under their new coaching staff.

Thompson, though, did not participate in spring practice as he was held out while rehabbing from the surgery. In the meantime, Georgia Tech transfer Jeff Sims has taken the reins in the Husker quarterback room throughout spring ball.

The 6-4, 220-pounder, who spent three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, started 23 games and finished with 4,464 yards passing, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He is a major threat in the run game too, as he racked up 1,152 yards and 11 touchdowns on 277 carries in those three years. He showcased his dynamic skillset as a passer and runner throughout the five weeks of spring practice, and that was on display during the Red-White Spring Game.

Sims came out of spring ball as the team’s projected starting quarterback but was still expected to battle Thompson for the No. 1 job in fall camp. With Thompson now gone from the roster, Sims will be the team’s unquestioned QB1 as the Huskers open camp in July or August.

It remains to be seen what will ultimately happen with Thompson.

Thompson is a talented passer with a highly cerebral football mind. He has created a strong reputation as a relentless worker in film study and in the weight room, and Husker fans grew a steadfast respect for the toughness he displayed last season after he was routinely sacked and took hard hits in the pocket just about every week.

Thompson played in 19 games during his four seasons with the Longhorns, including starting the final 10 games in 2021. He completed nearly 64 percent of his passes (185-of-290) for 2,422 yards and 30 touchdowns and also had 73 carries for 210 yards and five scores. Thompson had three career games with five or more touchdowns, which is the most in Texas history.

In his one year with Nebraska, Thompson completed 173 of 274 passes (63 percent) for 2,407 yards and 17 touchdowns and added five rushing touchdowns. His marks for passing yards (7th) and passing touchdowns (10th) both rank in the top 10 in program history for most in a single season. He also finished with three 300-yard passing games, becoming just the fifth Husker quarterback to ever accomplish that feat. Thompson also finished 12th nationally in passing yards per completion (13.9), 14th in passing yards per attempt (8.8) and 29th in passing efficiency (150.1).