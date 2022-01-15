Nebraska position review: Offensive line

Up next is the offensive line, one of the worst units on Nebraska's team and in the country based on PFF grades and stats.

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

One of the worst in FBS:

Nebraska is one of the worst pass blocking teams in FBS and is ranked No. 126 out of the 130 FBS teams. The Huskers received a 29.2 pass block grade. The next closest Big Ten team is Iowa, which sits at No. 101 with a 52.2 pass block grade.

NU's starting interior (Nouri Nouili, Cam Jurgens and Matt Sitcherman) averaged a 65 pass block grade. The two tackles, Turner Corcoran on the left and Bryce Benhart on the right, average to a 15 grade.

The starting lineup, including Corcoran's zero grade and Benhart's 30, averages a 34 pass block grade.

One of worst in Division I football:

Now that we've look at FBS, let's take a look at all of Division I football including the FBS and FCS.

Based on PFF's offensive line pass block efficiency grade, Nebraska earned a 78.5 grade as a unit. With that grade, the Huskers have the No. 282 worst O-line out of the 295 teams in Division I football. Nebraska is tied with UNLV at No. 282 which went 2-10 in 2021.

The next closest Power Five teams are Colorado at No. 271 with a 80.5 grade and Indiana at No. 242 with a 83.7 grade.

A bright spot:

All three of Nebraska's interior linemen scored above a 97 in efficiency on pressures allowed.

Left guard Nouri Nouili lead the group with an 98.9 score and allowed only five pressures on his 473 snaps this season.

Center Cam Jurgens and right guard Matt Sichterman, who each played closer to 800 snaps, had 13 and 19 pressures respectively.

These interior linemen allowed three sacks (all from Sichterman) and four quarterback hits. Nebraska will have to replace both Sichterman and Jurgens, who entered the 2022 NFL draft.