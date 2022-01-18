Nebraska position review: Linebacker

While the new year has begun, HuskerOnline is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Nebraska's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations. Up next, both the inside and outside linebackers, two groups that are returning all but one major contributor after a solid 2021 season. Series: QB | RB | WR | TE | OL | DL |

Nebraska 2021 Inside Linebackers PFF grades Player Snaps Defense/Run defense Tackle Pass-rush Coverage Luke Reimer 745 60.4/43 65.8 60.8 82.9 Nick Henrich 727 46.2/43.5 65.8 60.8 63.8 Chris Kolarevic 157 55.6/53 79.6 59.9 58.5 Garrett Snodgrass 26 59.5/52.6 78.2 60 63.8 Eteva Mauga-Clements 20 67.6/66.8 80.4 59.5 65 Jackson Hannah 5 58/54.5 78.7 -- 62.3

Nebraska inside linebacker Luke Reimer (Getty Images)

Inside linebacker Observations:

Dynamic duo: Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer are a dynamic duo at Nebraska's inside linebacker shot. Side by side, Reimer and Henrich had the 18th and 19th most tackles in the Power Five and the sixth and seventh-most in the Big Ten. Reimer had the tenth best coverage grade of all the linebackers in FBS. The current sophomore had 42 stops, ranking him No. 30 in the Power Five. Henrich's 37 stops ranked him at No. 52. Both Henrich and Reimer will be working side by side again in 2022 and could for seasons to come. The third man: Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic was the third inside linebacker on the field. Kolarevic had the fourth-highest tackle grade (79.6) on Nebraska's defense in 2021. Mauga-Clements is second but played 20 snaps. Kolarevic's tackle grade is No. 101 in FBS off all the linebackers. He missed one tackle (4.3 percent) while Henrich and Reimer missed 17 and 13 percent of their tackles. Kolarevic added some much-needed depth at inside linebacker, helping the Huskers on the field and allowing Henrich or Reimer to rest. Improvements to be made: Henrich and Reimer had some of the lowest run defense grades in the country. Out of all the linebackers that contributed over 195 snaps, Henrich is ranked No. 388 and Reimer came in at No. 390. Nebraska's run defense is ranked No. 109 in FBS with a 53.3 grade. NU's starting inside linebackers average a 43 grade. The four ILB that have over 20 snaps average a 48 run defense grade. For reference, Michigan's linebackers with over 20 snaps average a 63.5 grade and Rutgers' averages a 56.38. Run defense is an area that the Huskers' entire defense needs to improve on.

Nebraska 2021 Outside Linebacker PFF grades Player Snaps Defense/run defense Tackle Pass-rush Coverage Garrett Nelson 688 69.8/66.8 66.1 74 60.2 JoJo Domann 626 87.2/83.1 74.2 72.6 87.8 Caleb Tannor 554 59.4/44.7 67.9 70.2 74.3 Pheldarius Payne 231 65.9/67 84.7 62.3 58.3 Damion Jackson 75 59.8/51.3 41.2 67.1 61.5 Blaise Gunnerson 32 49.1/47.9 76.6 55.3 60 Jimari Butler 22 57.2/55.6 -- 59.3 60.2

Inside linebacker Nick Henrich (left) and outside linebackers Caleb Tannor (middle) and Garrett Nelson (right) (AP Photos)

Outside linebacker observations: