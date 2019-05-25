The Nebraska Cornhuskers (30-21, run through the Big Ten Tournament slowed on Saturday morning, in its 18-8 loss against the No. 2 seeded Michigan Wolverines (41-17). NU’s outing was marked with pitching changes and defensive struggles as the Huskers utilized five pitchers and recorded a season-high six errors through nine innings of play. Michigan was at-bat first for the early semi-final game, and the Huskers weren’t prepared. The Wolverines bats were hot as they recorded seven runs off of eight hits before the Huskers could even get to the plate. The struggles continued for the Big Red and translated to the offensive side of the ball as they couldn’t generate much production to respond through their first three innings at the plate. In the fourth, NU showed signs of life as junior Joe Acker and freshman Colby Gomes each recorded an RBI to get the team on the scoreboard at TD Ameritrade Park. Nebraska carried its momentum into the fifth when sophomore Aaron Palensky and freshman Spencer Schwellenbach smashed back-to-back home runs to put a dent into Michigan’s lead, making it a 9-4 game. The Wolverines answered, however, adding six more runs in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 15-4. The Huskers wouldn’t go down easy, avoiding getting run-ruled by adding three runs in the bottom of the same inning. Michigan cemented its win in the ninth, adding two more runs to keep its tournament hopes alive. Saturday morning’s game marks NU’s first loss of the week, moving its tournament record to 2-1.

Sophomore outfielder Aaron Palensky was one of two Huskers who hit home runs in the first game against Michigan (Alec Rome, HuskerOnline.com)

Palensky and Schwellenbach hit back-to-back homers in fifth

With Nebraska trailing 9-2 in the fifth, and the game seemingly out of reach, a pair of Husker batters shot a bit of life back into its team. In the second at-bat of the inning, Aaron Palensky turned on a ball and sent one over the bullpen in left field. On the very next at-bat, Spencer Schwellenbach called Palensky's bomb and hit a ball over the centerfield fence himself, cutting the Wolverine lead to 9-4. Ultimately, the Huskers were unable to draw much closer than that as a six-run sixth for the Wolverines put them up 15-4, virtually ending any chance of a Husker comeback in the second half of the game.

Six Husker errors the most all season

On early Saturday morning, the Nebraska defense didn't quite seem awake for the upcoming game with the Wolverines. The Huskers committed a total of six errors on the day, doubling their mark for the most all season. In the grand scheme of things, the six errors lead to only three unearned runs but the extra bases given up to go along with the runs scored really hurt Nebraska, especially in their attempt to make a daunting comeback against Michigan.

Seven-run first too big of a mountain for pitchers

The game against Michigan really couldn't have gotten off to a tougher start for the Huskers. Starting pitcher Reece Eddins had a tough day on the bump for Nebraska going only one full inning and allowing eight runs on nine hits, one walk, and no strikeouts. Ethan Frazier entered the game with one out in the second and the Huskers already trailing by seven runs but made the most of his 4.1 innings pitched. Frazier said he understood what was expected of him and did his best to plan for a possible second game. "I think the role was pretty obvious," Frazier said. "If we lose, which down like that it's hard to come back, we're going to need as many arms as we can possibly get. I was just trying to extend the game, make sure that our bullpens as fresh as we can so if we come back and end up having to play that second game like we did, we've got all of our guys." Frazier did what he needed to do and executed his role extremely well given the situation that was presented. He finished the day only allowing two runs, one of them earned, on three hits, one walk, and one strikeout

Up next for the Huskers