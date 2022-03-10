Nebraska offer puts Huskers in front for DE/OLB Menz

If you read the Nebraska junior day updates last weekend carefully there was one update that wasn't like the others. On a weekend where we only saw two new offers there was even less talk by the other 40+ recruits about a possible offer. The one recruit that said Nebraska needed to talk about the offer situation was Karter Menz from West Fargo (N.D.). Menz heard the outcome of that conversation today and picked up an offer from the head coach at Nebraska.

"They talked to me about doing both; playing either with my hand in the dirt or as a guy that would be a two-point. They really just see me as an outside pass rusher for them."

Nebraska is looking to improve their pass rush and they feel that Menz can do it. They have talked with Karter about playing both on the line and as more of a walk up outside linebacker.

"I had just got done with a basketball game and wouldn't have expected the offer right now, but it was awesome," Menz said. "I spoke with coach Scott Frost and he offered me. It was very cool."

The visit last weekend to Nebraska went excellent for Menz. He was impressed by the current facilities and liked seeing the practice while he was in town.

“I thought the visit went great,” Menz said. “I was really impressed with how nice the facility was even before seeing the new one. I liked being able to see what a practice was like too. It seemed like the guys worked hard but had fun doing it.”

The offer from Nebraska doesn't just put the Huskers on the list for Menz. The Huskers are now at the top. The news of the offer from Nebraska was still sinking in for Menz.

"Oh yeah, Nebraska is definitely at the top. It's crazy."

The Huskers staff wants Menz to get back for another spring event. He is open the weekend of the spring game in Lincoln so that could be a possibility.

"They definitely talked about coming back to campus," Menz said. "They said either for another spring practice or for the spring game. I am open that weekend of the spring game so it is possible to do. I want to get back there."

There are back to back visits for Menz on the weekends leading up to the spring game in Lincoln. It does mean that weekend is a possibility.

"I don't have many trips set up, but I have Kansas State on March 26th and Minnesota on April 2nd. I could do Nebraska on April 9th possibly. I would also like to get to Iowa for a practice."

The spring game at Nebraska could also become an official visit for Menz. He said that he did see an advantage to having some more time in Lincoln over the spring game weekend and one of his five official visits may make the most sense.

"I am not sure on the official visits. I don't know when I will take my trips either. It would probably be nice to use my official visit for the spring game and make it a longer trip."