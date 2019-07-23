News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 11:54:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska offense could be the right fit for RB Brown

Nopqlw2wovxrkk2eer6f
RB Frank Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Houston (Texas) Sterling running back Frank Brown is having a great summer. He says he has been working out in their team workout and focusing on just a couple of key things before his senior year ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}