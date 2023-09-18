The Huskers know the setup for its second Big Ten game of the season when Matt Rhule and Nebraska football host Michigan on Sept. 30.

There had been previous reports of the kickoff time, but the game is now officially set for a 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Fox.

They will likely be hosting a top-five ranked team when Michigan comes to town. The Wolverines (3-0) are currently ranked No. 2 in the country and will welcome back head coach Jim Harbaugh against Rutgers this week following a three-game suspension to begin the season.

The Michigan matchup will be Rhule and the Huskers' third straight home game of the season before they travel to face Illinois for a Friday night game on Oct. 6 in Champaign.

Kickoff times and TV broadcasting channels are mostly unknown for the remainder of the Huskers' schedule:

*All times Central

Louisiana Tech – 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 (Big Ten Network)

Michigan – 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 (Fox)

at Illinois – 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 (FS1)

Northwestern – Time and channel TBD on Oct. 21

Purdue – Time and channel TBD on Oct. 28

at Michigan State – Time and channel TBD on Nov. 4

Maryland – Time and channel TBD on Nov. 11

at Wisconsin – Time and channel TBD on Nov. 18

Iowa – 11 a.m. on CBS





There have been previous reports of the kickoff times for three of the Huskers' games, but these are all unofficial times and TV info:

>> Purdue: 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

>> Maryland: 2:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)

>> at Wisconsin: 6:30 p.m. (NBC/Peacock)