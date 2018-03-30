|Game
|TV/Stream
|Radio
|TuneIn
|
Friday, March 30 5:30 p.m.
|
Big Ten Network
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
|
Saturday, March 31 2:05 p.m
|
BTN Plus
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
|
Sunday, April 1 12:05 p.m.
|
BTN Plus
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
|
Husker IMG Sports Network
Nebraska (13-12) travels to Columbus during Easter weekend to take on a red-hot Ohio State team (17-7). The Buckeyes are 9-1 in their last ten games and have been on fire offensively.
The Huskers might be getting a boost back in the bullpen this weekend as junior relief pitcher Reece Eddins could potentially make his return. Eddins pitched 10.2 innings last year with a 5.91 ERA and eight strikeouts.
Eddins has been out the last 12 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery and will be a key member of the Nebraska bullpen rotation the rest of the season.
In addition to Eddins, junior left-handed pitcher Jake McSteen continues to rehab a partial torn elbow ligiment, but head coach Darin Erstad said his return is going to “be sooner rather than later.”
Nebraska’s offense has taken a turn for the worst these past two games. They scored one total run in losses to Minnesota and Creighton.
“Unfortunately offensively when we were struggling on the mound, we were scoring some runs. Now we are pitching well, we aren’t scoring runs,” head coach Darin Erstad said.
Nebraska shortstop Angelo Altavilla hasn't had the type of year anyone was expecting. He is 1-19 in his last 19 at-bats and is batting a starter-low .219.
“We really haven’t put up the most runs or the most hits in the last couple games, but it’s just sticking to what you know and doing what you can,” Altavilla said.
NU will need to find a way to get its offense going this week as they are going up against the Big Ten’s most efficient offense.
It will be up to senior pitcher Luis Alvarado on Friday to help set the tone for the series. OSU scored 19 runs against Toledo on Wednesday and are the Big Ten’s hottest team.
Onto the breakdown…
Pitching Matchups:
Friday, March 30: Nebraska Luis Alvarado (1-2 3.24 ERA, 33.1 IP, 34 K) vs. Ohio State Connor Curlis (4-0, 3.41 ERA, 34.1 IP, 37 K)
Saturday, March 31: Matt Waldron (2-1 3.27 ERA, 22 IP, 15 K) vs. Ryan Feltner (2-1, 5.29 ERA, 34 IP, 34 K)
Sunday, April 1: Matt Warren (3-1, 5.22 ERA, 29.1 IP, 21 K) vs. Adam Niemeyer (1-2, 5.93 ERA 27.1 IP, 27 K)
SCOUTING THE BUCKEYES
Ohio State Buckeyes (17-7, 0-0)
Last year: 22-34, 8-16
2018: The Buckeyes are off to an outstanding start to their season. They already have 16 wins after having just 22 wins total last season. Head Coach Greg Beals is in his eighth season at Ohio State and holds a 241-186 record in his career at Ohio State. They’ve used a prolific offense and a stable pitching rotation to take advantage of every opportunity given to them. Led by junior Connor Curlis the Buckeyes look to be one of the early favorites heading into the Big Ten season.
Strength: Offense. As I mentioned above, Ohio State has a very efficient offense as they enter in conference play. They are led by senior utility Noah McGowan who is batting .404 including five homeruns and 30 RBI. The Buckeyes have five starters that are batting over .300 for the season. OSU leads the B1G in runs scored (187), RBI (171) and on-base percentage (.394). They are second in hits (253), batting average (.298) and doubles (47). They have a lot of guys that can do a lot of damage, it’s going to be important that Altavilla and freshman outfielder Jaxon Hallmark get their bats going again.
Weakness: Sloppy fielding. While Ohio State has a dominant offense and pitching rotation, they lack the execution in the field. The Buckeyes also lead the Big Ten with 41 errors. OSU is last in the Big Ten in fielding percentage (.955). Erstad said that the Buckeyes “don’t take care of the baseball” and that the Huskers “need to take advantage when they can”. It’s been a season of missed opportunities for Nebraska, but this is a chance for them to seize the moment and gain some momentum as they endure this road Big Ten stretch.