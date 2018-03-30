Nebraska (13-12) travels to Columbus during Easter weekend to take on a red-hot Ohio State team (17-7). The Buckeyes are 9-1 in their last ten games and have been on fire offensively.

The Huskers might be getting a boost back in the bullpen this weekend as junior relief pitcher Reece Eddins could potentially make his return. Eddins pitched 10.2 innings last year with a 5.91 ERA and eight strikeouts.

Eddins has been out the last 12 months after undergoing Tommy John surgery and will be a key member of the Nebraska bullpen rotation the rest of the season.

In addition to Eddins, junior left-handed pitcher Jake McSteen continues to rehab a partial torn elbow ligiment, but head coach Darin Erstad said his return is going to “be sooner rather than later.”

Nebraska’s offense has taken a turn for the worst these past two games. They scored one total run in losses to Minnesota and Creighton.

“Unfortunately offensively when we were struggling on the mound, we were scoring some runs. Now we are pitching well, we aren’t scoring runs,” head coach Darin Erstad said.

Nebraska shortstop Angelo Altavilla hasn't had the type of year anyone was expecting. He is 1-19 in his last 19 at-bats and is batting a starter-low .219.

“We really haven’t put up the most runs or the most hits in the last couple games, but it’s just sticking to what you know and doing what you can,” Altavilla said.

NU will need to find a way to get its offense going this week as they are going up against the Big Ten’s most efficient offense.

It will be up to senior pitcher Luis Alvarado on Friday to help set the tone for the series. OSU scored 19 runs against Toledo on Wednesday and are the Big Ten’s hottest team.

Onto the breakdown…