The Nebraska Bulldogs? The Georgia Huskers? The Dawgskers? Nebraska has now landed three Georgia transfers out of the portal as offensive lineman Jacob Hood committed to the Huskers on Monday. Hood was a true freshman in 2022 who did not play any snaps, and he has four years of eligibility remaining. >>> SUBSCRIBE: All-Access to Inside Nebraska >>> RELATED: Three thoughts on addition of OL Jacob Hood Hood visited Lincoln on Jan. 20, which Inside Nebraska senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith was the first to report, and he was able to get a better sense of the program and Matt Rhule as its leader. “The love from the coaches, the players and the fans stood out,” Hood told Inside Nebraska of his visit. “It’s also a great community. “(Rhule) is an amazing person. He definitely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to football and developing great football players and even better young men off the field.”

The 6-foot-8, 350-pound OT will join former teammates MJ Sherman (OLB) and Arik Gilbert (TE) in Lincoln. Hood is the Huskers' 11th overall transfer addition – not including receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, who withdrew their names from the portal and returned to Nebraska. Seven of those 11 additions have come from the SEC: three from Georgia, three from Florida, one from Texas A&M. Hood signed with Georgia in the 2022 class as a four-star prospect. He was in the Rivals250 ranked as the No. 218 overall player nationally and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2022 cycle. He joined the Bulldogs out of Hillsboro High School in Nashville, where he was the No. 5-ranked player in the state of Tennessee. Ole Miss and Auburn were also under consideration for Hood out of high school, but he ultimately chose Georgia over Miami as the two battled for his signature. After just one season with the Bulldogs, though, he elected to move on. He was one of just five of Georgia's 18 offensive linemen who did not play in 2022. Hood will be looking to change that as he develops under Matt Rhule and OL coach Donovan Raiola, a tandem who he can grow under and push to earn more time on the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+krSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vbUZrNG95UzFlZiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21GazRveVMxZWY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg4pye 8J2TmfCdk6rwnZOs8J2TuPCdk6sg8J2Tl/Cdk7jwnZO48J2TreKcnig2NSni nKogKEBqYWNvYmhvb2QyMDIyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2phY29iaG9vZDIwMjIvc3RhdHVzLzEzNzg0MDQ3OTQ4NjAyNDUwMDE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK