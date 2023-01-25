Nebraska hosted a big-time quarterback prospect for the 2025 class on Wednesday. Pennsylvania signal-caller Stone Saunders made the trip to Lincoln to see what the Huskers have to offer under coach Matt Rhule .

Saunders came away impressed with everything he saw during his time in Lincoln.

“This visit went amazing,” Saunders said. “I didn’t really know what to expect but the coaching staff was great and the whole experience and college area was awesome. I got to talk to Coach Rhule for about 30 minutes just talking ball and the program which was awesome. Then just tours and pictures and all the other stuff were good too.”

Saunders is definitely a QB prospect to watch. He completed 69 percent of his passes for 3,583 yards with 54 touchdowns and five interceptions in his sophomore season. His team also won the state championship. That discussion with Rhule left an impression too. He enjoyed hearing the new coach’s vision for the program.

“It was really exciting just to hear about what he has for the program coming up and changing how they have been,” Saunders said. His experience in college and the pros make me believe everything he told me and he sees me as a clear fit for what he wants as a quarterback.”

The quarterback described Rhule as down to Earth. Saunders thinks its great that he’d be a perfect fit for what the Huskers want at quarterback. This visit has solidified Nebraska’s place as a serious contender for his commitment.

“Yeah, I would definitely say that Nebraska is more in the mix with me now,” Saunders said. “I’m looking forward to building my relationships more with the coaches and seeing where it goes down the road but I will definitely be back to Nebraska.”

Up next for Saunders is a visit to Kentucky this weekend. That will be his last visit until the spring. The Pennsylvania native said getting to know Nebraska’s coaches was the highlight of the trip.



