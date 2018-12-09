Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-09 13:46:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Nebraska impresses JUCO OLB Amare Barno during official visit

Gbqfrxys5nyprfqh3qgt
Amare Barno
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

El Dorado (Kans.) Butler County C.C. outside linebacker Amare Barno took his official visit to Nebraska this weekend. The 6-foot-6 and 220-pound Barno came away impressed by what he saw in Lincoln ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}