Nebraska head coach stops by to see 2020 Rivals100 OT Corcoran
Lawrence (Kans.) Free State junior offensive lineman Turner Corcoran saw the Nebraska staff drop by his school earlier Friday morning. The Husker staff brought a trio to see the high-value, 500-mil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news