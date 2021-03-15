The final addition of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class when he committed last June, Wood only saw minimal playing time during his first season in Lincoln.

Another Nebraska player will be moving on this offseason, as freshman guard Elijah Wood has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-foot-5, 174-pound native of Potomac, Md., played a total of 40 minutes over 13 games as a true freshman, scoring 10 points. He only appeared in nine Big Ten games, playing a combined 16 minutes.

His best performance came in NU's win over Doane on Dec. 17, 2020, when he set career marks for minutes (12), points (8), and rebounds (3).

Originally a 2021 recruit, Wood reclassified up to 2020 after Nebraska reached out following the Wisconsin transfer Kobe King's unexpected departure last summer.

The former Tulane and then Rhode Island commit was set to play a post-grad year at prep power Hargrave (Va.) Military Academy this past season but chose NU over other reclassification offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Providence, and more.

Wood was a four-star Rivals150 recruit at one point, but after opting to sit out the 2018 AAU season, he was downgraded to a three-star and dropped out of the national rankings.

He averaged roughly 15 points and five assists per game as a senior at Lilburn (GA) Berkmar High School, helping his team to the Georgia state tournament's quarterfinals.